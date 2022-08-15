StockNews.com Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to “Buy”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FLNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 281,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

