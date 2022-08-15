StockNews.com Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to “Buy”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Fluent Trading Down 2.9 %
FLNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 281,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.