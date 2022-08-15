StockNews.com Upgrades STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $213.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.76. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

