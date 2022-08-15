Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

STOK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 136,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 189,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,133,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,011,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

