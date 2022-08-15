Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
STOK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 136,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
