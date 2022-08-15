StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen Sells 10,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 12th, Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $561,680.00.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,609. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

