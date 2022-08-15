Strike Reaches One Day Volume of $10.11 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Strike has a market capitalization of $74.85 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $22.59 or 0.00093903 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013725 BTC.
Strike Coin Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,313,872 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.