Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

