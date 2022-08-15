Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.
Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.37.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
