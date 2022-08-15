Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 415,043 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $32.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,583,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

