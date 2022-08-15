Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 171,869 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $371,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.50. 17,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

