Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Grows Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.38% of RingCentral worth $149,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,401. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

