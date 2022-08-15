Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $280,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,420. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.45.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

