Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.0 %

About Nestlé

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.99. The company had a trading volume of 569,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,993. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.