Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 143,962 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Netflix worth $278,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NFLX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.86. 130,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,844. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.05 and a 200 day moving average of $271.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.