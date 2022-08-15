Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,806 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of Intuitive Surgical worth $453,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.77. 24,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,801. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

