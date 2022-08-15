Sylo (SYLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Sylo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $9.75 million and $599,953.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

