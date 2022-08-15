Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 652,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,186. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.