Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 652,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,186. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

