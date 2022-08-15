T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CAO Sells $273,773.88 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. 2,574,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,563. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.10.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 912.0% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $17,504,000. Finally, One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $14,638,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.