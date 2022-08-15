Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $101.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.