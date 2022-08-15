Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $101.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.95 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

