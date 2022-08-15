TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$74.00.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.05.

TRP stock opened at C$65.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.27. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$66.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

In other news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,583.34. In related news, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. Also, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at C$404,583.34. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,545 shares of company stock worth $288,528 and have sold 56,687 shares worth $4,175,237.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

