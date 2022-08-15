TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $19.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

