Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 51,330 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000. FMC accounts for 1.2% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $265,158,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $67,306,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FMC by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.33. 3,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,265. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

