Tcwp LLC Invests $12.90 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,834 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

