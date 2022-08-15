Tcwp LLC Invests $2.15 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,148,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,421,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,774,000 after buying an additional 325,676 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,665,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 838,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 179,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 763,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 184,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.91. 2,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,545. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.