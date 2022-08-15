Tcwp LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $388.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

