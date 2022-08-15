Tcwp LLC Invests $5.32 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 1.0% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $410.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,599. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

