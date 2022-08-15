Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 560,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after buying an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after buying an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. 28,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.