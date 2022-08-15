Tcwp LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 241,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,086,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $190.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

