Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 129,760 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tcwp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,821,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after buying an additional 491,276 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 609.8% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 497,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 427,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.