TD Capital Management LLC Buys 8,687 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.29. 7,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

