TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) versus Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) Financial Survey

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) and Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TE Connectivity and Bell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity $14.92 billion 2.94 $2.26 billion $7.66 17.93 Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Bell Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bell Industries has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TE Connectivity and Bell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity 0 5 3 0 2.38 Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

TE Connectivity presently has a consensus target price of $148.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares TE Connectivity and Bell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity 15.97% 21.98% 10.91% Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Bell Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, heat shrink tubing, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and heat shrink tubing, interventional medical components, relays, and wires and cables for aerospace, defense, oil and gas, industrial equipment, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About Bell Industries

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

