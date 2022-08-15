Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Reaches $0.90

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $389,221.92 and $129,576.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 37% against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

