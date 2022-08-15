TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TechnipFMC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 114,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

