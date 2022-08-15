Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

