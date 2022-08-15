Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Reaches $0.0029

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $479,620.95 and approximately $26,052.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00113862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00250292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00033571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

