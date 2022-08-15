Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Update

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,084,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 99,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. 466,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

