Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 633,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,826 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

