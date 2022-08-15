The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Update

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 763,100 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $318.00 to $258.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.00. 71,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,532. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $638.98. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.88.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

