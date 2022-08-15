The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) to Neutral

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

Shares of BXRBF remained flat at $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

