The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) to Neutral

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
Shares of BXRBF remained flat at $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
