The Goldman Sachs Group Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $31.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
TPG Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.11. 527,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40.
Institutional Trading of TPG
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
