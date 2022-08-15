The Goldman Sachs Group Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $31.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.11. 527,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $18,084,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $402,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

