The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Update

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $172.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,272. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

