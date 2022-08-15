The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

