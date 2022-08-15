Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 51,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 659,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $34,576,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

