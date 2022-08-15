Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.54 and last traded at C$5.34. Approximately 1,056,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,905,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Tilray Brands Stock Up 8.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

