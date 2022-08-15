Tokenomy (TEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.34 Million

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $142,495.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokenomy

TEN is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

