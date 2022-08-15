TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCAP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 150.90 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,676.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.33. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

