Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 30.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Traeger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.