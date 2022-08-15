TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TACT stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

