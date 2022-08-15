Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $6.56

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.17. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $928.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.