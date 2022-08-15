Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $6.56

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.17. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $928.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

