Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 6,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 165,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $775.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tremor International in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

