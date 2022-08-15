Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 6,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 165,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Tremor International Stock Down 5.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $775.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tremor International in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
