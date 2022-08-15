Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.53.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. Trex has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Trex by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 186,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

