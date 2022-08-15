Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Up 10.1%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 10,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,612,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
DCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
