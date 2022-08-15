Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Up 10.1%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 10,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,612,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Tritium DCFC Trading Up 10.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

